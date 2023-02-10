In my opinion, we are in big trouble in this country, and it starts at the top. The Chinese send up a spy balloon and fly it all the way across the country observing all of our military installations. The president does nothing while it surveys our whole country. Biden shoots it down over the Atlantic Ocean after it’s done its job. I think it should’ve been shot down over the Pacific Ocean the minute it got into our restricted air space. This endangers each and every one of us, particularly here in Central Montana. If there is ever a nuclear war, we are a first strike target. If Biden waits days, or even hours or minutes, it will be too late. This president is a clear ominous danger to this country.
He leaves the borders open and we’re being invaded by millions from over 100 countries. Fentanyl is killing hundreds of thousands of our people, particularly the young. It reportedly comes from China and through the open Cartel-controlled Mexican order. The president gives a state of the union address and scarcely mentions the Chinese spy balloon or our wide open borders. That is where the fentanyl is coming from.
Meanwhile, what I see as the communist-leaning democratic lapdogs in the news media are trying to shut down information. Hunter Biden admitted that his laptop is real. They blocked out that for three years. DIRECTV and AT&T just kicked Newsmax, the fourth largest and widely watched news agency in America, off the air for being conservative. They try to lie and say it’s for economic reasons, but that’s not true. Twenty-two liberal stations were kept on, most all of which have much lower ratings and cost more than Newsmax to keep on the air. When you can sensor the news you aren’t far from a Third World communist dictatorship, in my opinion. Remember they kept sitting president and then post President Trump off of Twitter. Half of this country voted for him for president, and they kept him off of the air. I don’t think they’d even be able to do that in communist Russia.
We are in a bad way and we better wake up before it’s too late. I don’t know if it’s in any use waking up old Joe, he just seems to cause more trouble.