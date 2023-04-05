On a recent Life, Liberty, Levin show, Mark Levin explained that there is a great divide we have between those who love America and those who hate America. He said these two sides can’t see eye to eye at all, and maybe those that despise America don’t even realize it.
You see, America was founded on capitalism. It became the greatest and most prosperous country in the world because of this monetary system. Our magnificent Constitution and capitalism have allowed the American people more wealth and freedom than any other system in history. Those of us who grew up under capitalism learned to love America. We love her for what she is and all our forefathers did before us. They risked it all.
Then there are those that embrace socialism or communism. They don’t love America as America was founded. They wish to destroy, or fundamentally change, America. Socialism/Communism has been tried a multitude of times in many countries like Russia, North Vietnam, China, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba and on and on.
It always ends up in misery, impoverishment and death for its millions of subjects. I would hope those that think going down this socialist-communist path would stop, step back, and review exactly where that will lead. You might notice that the people from all these communist-socialist countries come flocking to America because they don’t have freedom in their countries. If they have gates or walls around those countries, it’s usually more to keep people in than keep people out.
If we actually really love America and the great country it has become through time, we would want it to carry on as it was founded, a capitalist and free society. You can’t buy freedom. You never want to lose it no matter what (especially for our kids and grandchildren). Once it’s gone, it is doubtful that it can ever be regained.
Lord, please help us care for and cherish this wonderful gift of liberty that you have bestowed on us.
Kirk Eastman
Lewistown
