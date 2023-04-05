On a recent Life, Liberty, Levin show, Mark Levin explained that there is a great divide we have between those who love America and those who hate America. He said these two sides can’t see eye to eye at all, and maybe those that despise America don’t even realize it.

You see, America was founded on capitalism. It became the greatest and most prosperous country in the world because of this monetary system. Our magnificent Constitution and capitalism have allowed the American people more wealth and freedom than any other system in history. Those of us who grew up under capitalism learned to love America. We love her for what she is and all our forefathers did before us. They risked it all.

