In the Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023’s edition of the News-Argus, there was an article requesting submissions for a “logo contest” for Fergus County. As a graphic designer, I would like to address how contests like these undermine my career and the careers of those in my field.
Logo contests are what those in my industry refer to as "spec work." Spec work is any work that is done pro-bono in hopes of the work being used. Spec work is generally paid or compensated in-kind if your work is chosen and used, but if it is not, you are essentially out your initial investment. It would be like asking several contractors to build you a house, picking the best one and only paying that person. Spec work is strongly advised against by the AIGA, the American Institute of Graphic Arts, as it devalues your own work as well as the work of others in the industry.
I spent years in college to learn my craft and decades after to perfect it. Why would it make sense to give my work away after I have spent time and money to make a career out of it? You would not ask an electrician to wire your house free of charge. You would not ask an engineer to design a bridge free of charge. You would not ask a doctor to treat you free of charge. Why would you expect an artist to work free of charge? Why would this professional service requested by the County be different than any other professional service they send out for bid and then hire an appropriate contractor?
Volunteer work is great and has a definite place in an artist’s portfolio, but it should be reserved for actual non-profits and charities, not municipalities who simply do not want to pay for goods and services they have deemed superfluous.
In closing, I would like those who create these contests to keep the above in mind when they petition the public for free work. We are just trying to make a living, too.