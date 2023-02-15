LETTER: Ban books? Feb 15, 2023 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ban books?Violence is out of control, so congress is going to ban library books. I feel so much safer now.Cheryl BoyleLewistown Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Politics Entertainment Restaurant Industry Postal Service Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries +2 Gerald C. 'Jerry' Swan +2 Martha Thomas Hume Evans "Mac" McMartin James E. Robinson Eugene Comes Charlie Jones Felix Joseph Darcy More Obituaries Submit Letter We want you to share your thoughts Go to form