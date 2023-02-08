Uncle Joe and his socialist agenda...let’s start with inflation. Ronald Reagan said that inflation is not caused by the people doing well, it is caused by the government doing well.
The price of energy — when we buy our energy from other countries we are at their mercy.
Then we have the climate change agenda. We cannot realize that humankind cannot control the weather. Count the items in your household that come from oil. America and the rest of the world run on oil. We want to control the amount of carbon when almost everything on Earth starts with carbon molecules.
Then this politician wants to forgive student loans. I thought when you agreed to pay back the loan, that was the way it is. Then it seems to me that he thinks the United States has a checkbook balance that never runs out of funds.
Then we have electric cars — what a pipe dream as most of that car and its parts come from oil. The raw material to make the batteries comes from another country which is not our friend.
I hope the public realizes the difference between a politician and a businessman. The man who proceeded to make America great again and the most investigated man on Earth had this country doing well. Uncle Joe seems to have destroyed that. I find it interesting that all the policies President Trump did during his term in office voters dislike because they don’t like him. They would rather sacrifice our freedoms and vote for an individual who is promoting socialism.