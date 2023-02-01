A recent opinion in the January 25 edition of the News-Argus rightfully criticizes the Governor’s passage of 11th hour HB 637 granting special treatment for wealthy hunters in the previous session, and the “Bulls for Billionaires” 454 program.
A fundamental principal of justifiable public policy is the doctrine of popular sovereignty. This principal is stated in the Montana Constitution Article II, Part II, Section 1 as the first declared right: “All political power is vested in and derived from the people. All government of right originates with the people, is founded upon their will only, and is instituted solely for the good of the whole.”
Granting special privilege to the wealthy is an abuse of political power. HB 637 should be repealed and the equally abusive 454 program should be terminated. But appeasing others with special privilege is unjust as well. We hear of proposals to respond to complaints of special interests like forcing hunters to choose between archery and gun season. Many hunting regulations are not the result of objective wildlife management criteria, but rather responses to some vocal group’s subjective notions of quality or personal gratification, policies that restrict the rights and opportunities of the many for the benefit of a few. This is public policy for the good of the part, not the whole.
We do not have unlimited open season on moose or bighorn sheep because to do so would endanger the species. We limit the hunting opportunity to ensure the sustainability of the resource. But a just permit system must be open to all citizens equally. To sell permits to the highest bidder, or grant privilege based on private property ownership or political affiliation is an unjustified abuse of power.
The management of limited bull elk permits in question here is even more egregious because the elk in this area, if anything, are at risk for being overpopulated. The restricted hunting opportunities appear to have nothing to do with the sustainability of the resource and everything to do with bestowing a higher probability of mounting a trophy on the wall for a privileged few.
The doctrine of popular sovereignty is not intended to enable individuals to do as they please, or to justify mob rule, it is to constrain those entrusted with positions of political power to do the right thing.