A recent opinion in the January 25 edition of the News-Argus rightfully criticizes the Governor’s passage of 11th hour HB 637 granting special treatment for wealthy hunters in the previous session, and the “Bulls for Billionaires” 454 program.

A fundamental principal of justifiable public policy is the doctrine of popular sovereignty. This principal is stated in the Montana Constitution Article II, Part II, Section 1 as the first declared right: “All political power is vested in and derived from the people. All government of right originates with the people, is founded upon their will only, and is instituted solely for the good of the whole.”