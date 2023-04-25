Dear Editor,

I respectfully want to respond to the two letters to the editor about the three triumvirates whom I am one. There is not a lot that I disagree with when it comes to Debra Slagel’s letter other than individuals come to lots of their personal decisions based on their political beliefs. The federal government doles out federal dollars to schools all the time based on conformity to federal policy, to separate the two would be ingenuine. If our mission statement is already in accordance with administrators and staff then I would say we are in agreement.

