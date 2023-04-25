I respectfully want to respond to the two letters to the editor about the three triumvirates whom I am one. There is not a lot that I disagree with when it comes to Debra Slagel’s letter other than individuals come to lots of their personal decisions based on their political beliefs. The federal government doles out federal dollars to schools all the time based on conformity to federal policy, to separate the two would be ingenuine. If our mission statement is already in accordance with administrators and staff then I would say we are in agreement.
I was negligent in not mentioning the great job that coaches and educators are doing in our community for our kids, which by the way Tom Wojtowick is one of them. To insinuate that an individual should have kids in the system in order to serve on the school board would be like saying only those who have kids in school should foot the bill for the schools. Taxpayers and parents should all have a seat at the table.
I do have three grandchildren in the system. Tom is also right that we deal with social issues unthinkable 50-60 years ago. To me it begs the question: why? If we’ve added thousands of new words to our lexicon, changed terminology, rewritten meaning and are so much more enlightened than our ancestors then why all the problems?
Triumvirates was a form of government made up of three powerful men just before the fall of the Roman republic. Why did Rome fall? They were in extreme debt due to their endless wars, they had staggering inflation, they outsourced a lot of their labor, they gave over the rearing of their children to people who did not share their same values, and they had lost their way morally. Sound familiar?
Look, I am not the judge of anyone’s character that is way above my pay grade. Everyone has the right be heard, loved, listened to, and respected, especially our children, no matter what.
As far as responding to the colonel’s tirade dribble about the American Taliban, no comment other than I’m also a veteran so no moral high ground there buddy.
Randy Ruff, candidate for Lewistown School Board of Trustees
Lewistown
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.