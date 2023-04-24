I’ve been reading with interest the responses of school board candidates to questions posed by News-Argus staff. I’ve read a fair amount of conjecture and opinion about what goes on in our schools and what needs fixed, along with a sincere desire to try to do some good.
What bothers me is what I didn’t hear. What I didn’t hear was, “I’d like to listen—really listen to the teachers, administrators, counselors, and others in our schools. I’d like to understand what they’re up against. What makes them show up each day? What makes them feel like their choice to become an educator is so worth it? What makes them want to leave education behind for good? How can I understand? How can I help?”
Instead of going in with the attitude of “These people are out of control—teaching our kids bad things, letting them bully one another with no consequences!”, how about going in with some compassion about the blood, sweat, and tears it takes to work in education these days. Some willingness to learn about the hard work that goes on day in and day out in the service of children, about the mountain of effort it takes to try to make 350 teenagers feel good, be nice to one another, and be ready to learn.
Instead of admonishing, “When the money is short you need to tighten that belt!” be willing to consider that the belt has been on the leanest notch for quite some time now. Before I came to work as a psychologist in our schools, I, too, thought that I had a handle on what was going in in our schools. After all, I had two kids in the school system. I’d heard a variety of stories from angry parents. I was wrong. I didn’t know.
When you are ready to really listen and open yourself to realities you may not have anticipated, then and only then will you be able to serve well, have a positive impact, help recruit and retain high quality staff, support development of relevant and exciting learning opportunities for our students.
I’ve made my picks from the candidates. I chose those who, while we won’t agree on everything, I hope will approach the job humbly and truly value educators and education in a form that prepares kids for our current world.
Jacque Sherman
Lewistown
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.