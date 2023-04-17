I appreciate the News-Argus interviewing the five candidates running for the three open positions on the Lewistown School Board. After reading the interviews, it was obvious to me that Heintz and Birdwell have school board experience, understand how our district operates, and support our elementary levy.
I have attended Lewistown School Board meetings for 10 years or more in the past and I can assure voters that the board members take a very conscientious and conservative position when they consider putting a levy before the taxpayers. That decision is never taken lightly. Some candidates for the board mentioned making cuts instead of passing a levy. Believe me, there isn’t anywhere to cut anymore unless you want our students to lose essential programs like music, library, or gym.
Some candidates also said the district should stay within their budget. What some may not realize is that the district is impacted by increases just like a homeowner. For example, when your gas and electricity goes up, so does the district’s. The board and the business manager do their best to put together a budget for the upcoming year without knowing exactly which expenses will go up.
I, for one, believe our students, staff, administrators, and our elementary buildings deserve our financial support. Please vote yes on the Lewistown elementary school levy.
Andrea Payne
Lewistown
