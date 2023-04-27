Dear Editor,

I am a queer student at Fergus High School and am president of the Gender and Sexuality Alliance. While there are so many people in Lewistown that are extremely accepting, the magnitude of hatred often overshadows the well meaning members in our community. This hatred has left me truly disappointed to be a member of the Central Montana community.

