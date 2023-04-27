I am a queer student at Fergus High School and am president of the Gender and Sexuality Alliance. While there are so many people in Lewistown that are extremely accepting, the magnitude of hatred often overshadows the well meaning members in our community. This hatred has left me truly disappointed to be a member of the Central Montana community.
Due to the upcoming school board elections, candidates Randy Ruff, John Carlson and Lisa Koch disseminated a letter containing the platform under which all three are running. The letter claims that their goal is to prevent teachers from indoctrinating students with far-left ideologies.
The letter states that parents should teach their kids about key morals and values, which is completely understandable. However, the letter also states that teachers should not force people to accept lifestyles that go against their values. If educators are not allowed to teach acceptance, how do we expect them to keep students like me safe?
The candidates also state that they will not support any student who lives a ”nontraditional lifestyle.” What is “traditional”? Is "traditional" referring to a white, Christian, cisgender and heterosexual person? The implications of this vague platform could be incredibly harmful and has already caused great fear among a large number of Fergus students.
This campaign is attacking all minority students who already struggle daily due to the bullying problem at Fergus High, and that bullying will only increase if these people are elected. Putting any one of these people on our school board will only reinforce the idea that it is okay to undermine and disrespect students who do not fit the Pleasantville mold.
As Ruff, Carlson, nor Koch have children in the school district, we should, in fact, trust the parents in our community to raise their children in the way they deem fit. Along with trusting our teachers to do their jobs, in which they are extremely professional. In 11 years of attending school in Fergus County, I have never been asked, told, or heard about an incident in which a teacher or administrator tried to persuade or tell a student who/what they should identify as.
Not only is one's sexuality and gender an extremely personal trait but something that should be discovered and shared at one's own discretion. Regardless, schools should still be a safe space for students to discover themselves without judgment or discrimination, as adolescence is all about discovery.
The letter that was sent out spoke of indoctrinating children with improper ideals through lesson plans. So we must ask, what truly is a “nontraditional” person? Is it anyone they do not understand? A lack of understanding can cause great fear, and is what caused most wars in our history. I don't want a war. My only wish is to complete my education in a safe and welcoming environment, yet even if none of the runners get elected to our board, there is still a very long road for Fergus.
I am not asking you to agree with my ideas; I am simply imploring you to look into the people who will affect the children of Fergus County for the next four years.
Finlay Lewis
Lewistown
