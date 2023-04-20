Recently, a political advertisement promoting three of the five candidates for our local school board has been distributed in Lewistown. These same three candidates are supporting the politically far right agenda that the advertisement is selling.
I find it interesting that the main goal of this distribution is stated as follows: "We will strive to help children be educated in traditional studies so that they can be well adjusted, responsible and successful adults."
This is exactly what our school board, administrators and educators work towards every single day!
Before we, as a community, get caught up with this national political agenda, I would encourage individuals to visit with our educators, administrators, and our school board trustees in hopes that each person may judge for themselves if this national political agenda is a priority in our community. I believe that our school board trustees, administrators and educators actually do a really great job and are constantly working and striving to accomplish the above mentioned goal. They work hard to represent our community and are not evil radicals trying to ruin our children.
As each individual gets ready to vote for whomever they consider to be the best candidates for our school board, please remember that a good school board trustee is not politically motivated. They have a big job and work hard to represent all students in our community across all educational programs and activities and aspire to do the best they can for our students in Central Montana.
Debra Slagel
Lewistown
