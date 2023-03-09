March is Music In Our Schools Month, and it is time to support music education in our schools.
Have you been to a basketball game lately? If you have, you have likely heard Fergus High's tremendously talented pep band under the direction of Mr. Chase Auger. As a teacher, I witness every day the students' enthusiasm for athletics, activities and arts. As a parent of both a fifth and sixth grader I also see it at home. Each night I am serenaded by a dueling trombone and trumpet.
Sadly, my fifth and sixth grader currently only receive two 38 minute band classes a week. Additionally grades K-3 currently receive only 40 minutes of music education a week. At the high school, we no longer offer Choralaires, or any choral electives. We no longer offer beginning guitar, music theory or musical theater. All of these have been available in the past.
It all started in 2018, when due to declining enrollment and budget issues, administration chose to cut one full time music educator position. Since then we have had three full time music teachers, traveling between five schools. We simply cannot offer the music electives at the 7-12 grades anymore, because there is no time. Additionally fifth and sixth graders are less prepared for junior high and high school band and choir because they have less classroom time.
The good news is that the music teachers, together with a school board member and administration, have developed a brand new music curriculum to address the rising interest in music, and the increased numbers of students in our district.
Successfully implementing this curriculum however, depends upon returning to a staff of four full time music educators. The class sizes and increases in enrollment demand it. We are in danger of losing some really great music teachers in this district if we continue to make them maintain horrendous schedules with classes that are too large for effective instruction.
Sadly, the administration seems to oppose the addition of a fourth music teacher. As a parent, and a teacher, I for one believe it’s time to invest in music in our schools, and help our great music department return Lewistown to its place of prominence in the performing arts.
There is a school board meeting on Monday, March 13 at 6 p.m. I encourage you to make your voice heard and encourage administration to again prioritize music education in our schools.
Luke Brandon
Lewistown
