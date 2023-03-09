March is Music In Our Schools Month, and it is time to support music education in our schools.

Have you been to a basketball game lately? If you have, you have likely heard Fergus High's tremendously talented pep band under the direction of Mr. Chase Auger. As a teacher, I witness every day the students' enthusiasm for athletics, activities and arts. As a parent of both a fifth and sixth grader I also see it at home. Each night I am serenaded by a dueling trombone and trumpet.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters