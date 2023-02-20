House Bill 372 introduced by Representative Butcher and others is a proposed constitutional amendment establishing the right to hunt, fish, and trap. It removes the existing language of Article IX, Section 7 which states: “The opportunity to harvest wild fish and wild game animals is a heritage to be preserved to the individual citizens of the state…” and replaces that with: “The citizens of Montana have the right to hunt, fish, trap, and harvest wild fish and wildlife, including with current means and methods…” together with additional qualifying clauses.
This language seems to be an improvement especially if the phrase “including with current means and methods” is intended to prevent the unjust proposal of some to force hunters to choose between archery and gun seasons. Based on the “whereas” recitals, it seems the intention of this amendment is well founded. Unfortunately, the last sentence of the amendment defeats any good intention and leaves this right as toothless as the heritage preserved before it.
The bill ends with: “This right is subject to the necessary management statutes enacted by the legislature and regulatory authority delegated by the legislature to a designated public agency or commission.” A right subject to whatever the legislature, public agency, or appointed commission deems necessary is not much of a right at all. The very purpose of enumerating a right in a constitution is to constrain the government from unjustifiably infringing upon that right.
Obviously, the right to hunt must be regulated and limited or there would soon be nothing left to hunt. And it is proper that the legislature enact and delegate necessary regulations. But the necessary and justifiable limits to a constitutional right should be more clearly defined. For example, regulations limiting the right to hunt should be based only on objective wildlife management criteria and apply to all citizens equally. And, regulations and opportunity permits should not discriminate on the basis of wealth, private property ownership, or political affiliation.
The proposed amendment rightfully includes qualifying language that the citizen’s right to hunt does not “diminish in any way vested private property rights.” And, objective wildlife management criteria should consider and respect the effect of wildlife on private property. However, either the citizens of Montana have the equal constitutional right to hunt, regardless of acres owned, or hunting is a privilege to be granted, with some people being more equal than others.