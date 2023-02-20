Is hunting a right or privilege?

House Bill 372 introduced by Representative Butcher and others is a proposed constitutional amendment establishing the right to hunt, fish, and trap. It removes the existing language of Article IX, Section 7 which states: “The opportunity to harvest wild fish and wild game animals is a heritage to be preserved to the individual citizens of the state…” and replaces that with: “The citizens of Montana have the right to hunt, fish, trap, and harvest wild fish and wildlife, including with current means and methods…” together with additional qualifying clauses.