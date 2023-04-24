As in my letter of last Saturday, the national repressive nightmare of “anti-everything” has arrived in Lewistown. A triumvirate of candidates for school trustees support a most reactionary platform for our schools. Those three want to simplistically deal with the growth of our children in a narrow construct of control and limited perspectives.
Our children live in a much more complex world. We could take away televisions, computers, cellphones and internet to return to a Mayberry of 1935, as I said before. Typical in any age of reformation and renewal, the reactionaries bemoan the development of civilization and obfuscate the real difficulties.
The current national nightmare looks like this: children killed at schools, poverty, inequality, the value of real work, racism, sexism, lies, and no real middle class. Protect and defend is now "defend and maim" with shootings every day. Ban books (we did that here in 1918) and reduce personal identity. Society has been dictating gender constructs for centuries.
Although not regulated by our Constitution, our political parties usually champion what is best for our country. Over time, that might be socialism, fraternalism, communism, fascism, libertarian or green as the way to go. The current Democrat, Republican and the "anti-everything" other party differ mightily – some more beneficial than others.
And a final reminder. Christians focus on the Gospel values of loving every human being, and especially supporting the poor, the orphan, the widow, the stranger or foreigner as Jesus himself did. Jesus had nothing to say about gay people. By the way, the word homosexual was not coined until 1892. Let me also report that the Bible is in our school libraries with Judaism, Islam, Buddhism, and other studies. Though a case could be made that the Bible should be removed for the pornography of Ezekiel 23:11-20. Or maybe we could live with some inconsistencies.
Remember too that we here have not been good neighbors to everyone, especially our Native Americans and to the Metis people that founded our encampment here. And that is true of any human culture at any time because self-serving or demagoguery is always a danger.
Let us all commit to support our schools as they are and as they can be, not as a few of us want it. Or as historian Will Durant said it, “Education is a progressive discovery, of our own ignorance.”
Tom Wojtowick
Lewistown
