I am 72 and when I see these letters, I admit to a fair amount of ignorance about what it all means. In fact, I feel like an old man in the 80s when VCRs first came out and they said: If you can’t program it, get a 12-year-old to do it.
Unfortunately, my grandkids are many miles from here so I can’t sit down with them to find out what it all means. I’m sure they have seen it all and have a much better understanding of it than I do. So, my wife and I did the next best thing and tried to figure it out ourselves, We know about gay and lesbian, but are frightfully ignorant of the rest.
As we talked, with our limited understanding, we figured out that we don’t know. In fact, the more we talked about it, the more we realized that I have no idea what is is like to grow up a girl and she does not have a clue what it is like to grow up a boy. With that understanding, we were humbled into admitting that we cannot understand what it is like to grow up gay, trans, binary or non-binary,… The best we could do was to admit it and agree that just because we don’t understand something, does not make it wrong.
How can I possibly judge someone because of what they are born? And, I do think it is what they are born not a life style choice. Remember the old joke: When did you decide you were heterosexual? From that, we can begin to move from intolerance to tolerance and finally acceptance.
If you have the same ignorance I do, I hope your grandkids are close enough to explain it to you. I’m certain they have experienced it all first hand.
Harvey Nyberg
Lewistown
