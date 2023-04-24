Dear Editor,
As a product of the Lewistown School District, I would like to respond to the letter from the three candidates for the school board who represent “family values.” The beliefs they espouse are, frankly, frightening.
The first three bullet points about how “children should NOT be indoctrinated” take a surface-level and naive view of the topics. However, as a former history teacher, I believe I must concentrate on and point out the people throughout history that did not take a favorable view of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion:
Adolf Hitler and the Nazis: Although they need no introduction, this group firmly believed in an all-white race that opposed groups such as Jews, Gypsies, Blacks, gays, and Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Andrew Jackson: This president, who fell one vote short of being ousted from office because of his actions, pushed an entire race of Native people off their rightful land to reservations in Oklahoma.
Confederate States: We are all familiar with the Civil War and how a group of Southern States almost seceded from the United States to preserve their perceived right to own slaves.
Ku Klux Klan: If you haven’t done so, please read the new book "A Fever in the Heartland" about the rise of the Klan during the 1920s. It’s scary how much our country and the candidates' letter mirror precisely what the Klan was going for: banning anyone outside of white, heterosexual, “100% Americans” from existing in our country.
As a young person who grew up in Lewistown and was taught to love and accept all people for who they are, I have to ask: Are we, as a community, looking to teach our children to hate individuals or groups who are different than themselves? The candidates’ letter is the start of just that. Let’s do better!
Matt Pollard
Pittsburgh, Penn.
