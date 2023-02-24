I read with interest the letter by Mr. Bergquist and the guest opinion by state Senator Bonner re China and its threat to the U.S. in the Feb. 15, 2023 edition of the News-Argus. I too have great concern with Chinese bullying of their neighbors, their threat to democracy, unfair trade practices, support of Russia against democratic Ukraine, etc. Mr. Bergquist simply blamed Jon Tester while Sen. Bonner did offer some solutions at the more limited state level.
To start, the Trump family acquired at least 18 trademarks from the Chinese government to enrich themselves and to contribute to the Chinese economy. Not sure how President Biden is therefore corrupted by Chinese millions . . . Sen Tester came up with an original idea to limit not just Chinese, but other despotic governments, such as Russia and North Korea, in their ownership of land and agricultural operations throughout the U.S. (see 2/12/23 “Face the Nation” interview broadcast nationwide). I must have missed Senator Daines’s original idea on how to respond to those countries’ threats. Unfortunately Sen Bonner did not acknowledge Sen Tester’s first response at the more important federal level (party over country?).
I asked myself, instead of name calling and blaming someone else, what can I do to push back against China? Then it occurred to me: stop buying Chinese goods. The easiest way to do that? Don’t spend a dime — or any time — in Walmart and Sam’s Club, aka “The Banks of China.” If you do then I think you are part of the problem in financing the Chinese threat.