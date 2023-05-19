The acronym MAGA (Make America Great Again) is well known and originated with, or at the behest of, former President Trump. Two words, "Great Again," deserve some discussion. 

Throughout history, the notion of "Great" and "Great Again" find themselves attached to particular situations. Alexander the Great, by 330 BC, had conquered a huge swath of the known world. "Great" and conquest were joined. Peter the Great and his successor Catherine the Great were "Great" because of conquests that expanded the Russian Empire. Great Britain earned its "Great" by conquests of continents and oceans. The Roman and Ottoman empires were "great." 

