The acronym MAGA (Make America Great Again) is well known and originated with, or at the behest of, former President Trump. Two words, "Great Again," deserve some discussion.
Throughout history, the notion of "Great" and "Great Again" find themselves attached to particular situations. Alexander the Great, by 330 BC, had conquered a huge swath of the known world. "Great" and conquest were joined. Peter the Great and his successor Catherine the Great were "Great" because of conquests that expanded the Russian Empire. Great Britain earned its "Great" by conquests of continents and oceans. The Roman and Ottoman empires were "great."
After WWI, the allied victors exacted reparations from Germany that so humiliated it, it became ripe for one Adolf Hitler, who promised to "Make Germany Great Again." In success and failure, "great" and blood run together. In 1989, the breakup of the Soviet Union saw the "greatness" of Russia collapse. Now we have Putin trying to "Make Russia Great Again."
We Americans have our own "greatness" to remember and regret. The tragic Trail of Tears that forcibly removed 60,000 Native American from Georgia to Oklahoma Territory in the 1830s cost 13,000 lives, being a case in point. In our "greatness," we broke treaties, cultures and in the name of wounded knee, bestowed medals of honor.
Another notorious trail is one we have in our very own neighborhood, the Chief Joseph Trail. Chief Jospeh and his people, pursued by the U.S. Army, surrendered, while almost attaining their goal of Canadian political asylum. Chief Joseph and 400 of his band were taken to POW camps and then to Oklahoma Territory. Many trails for Native Americans seem to have ended in Oklahoma Territory, didn't they?
"Greatness" always seems to need convenient places to put inconvenient peoples. Many other trails ended on reservations where people still strive to be "real Americans."
Pursuing "greatness" meant owning "souls" to operate much of our nation's economic engine during the 18th and 19th centuries. That "greatness" meant a ruinous civil war and descendants of those freed "souls" suffering consequences.
In trying to "Make America Great Again," we need to ask, when and how was it last "great." Maybe we should try to make it "great" for the first time, but since "greatness" seems to mean arrogance and blood, we should go with "better" and humility" and call it "good."
