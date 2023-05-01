In recent issues of the Lewistown News-Argus, there have been a number of letters to the editor expressing concern over “family values” censorship and other triggering terms in the cultural wars. I thought it would be helpful to ask some questions that taxpayers should consider when thinking about our public school system.

1. Does more money automatically improve student education? If not, why?

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters