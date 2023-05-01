In recent issues of the Lewistown News-Argus, there have been a number of letters to the editor expressing concern over “family values” censorship and other triggering terms in the cultural wars. I thought it would be helpful to ask some questions that taxpayers should consider when thinking about our public school system.
1. Does more money automatically improve student education? If not, why?
2. Does less money automatically degrade student education? If not, why?
3. Are our students and recent graduates more educated today than their counterparts a generation ago? On what basis do you give your answer?
4. Is there a difference between indoctrination and influence?
5. Can a teacher actually teach in a value neutral way? Do we want teachers do so?
6. If we want values taught or embodied by teachers and staff, then what values are those? Be specific.
7. Is it possible that the reason why the world seems more complicated today stems from the loss of an ethical standard by which to judge and evaluate the world and our place in it?
8. Why does the term “family values” when used in regards to public education, seem to upset people? Is it because public education leaders oppose those values?
9. In concrete terms, what does the slogan “diversity” actually mean in relation to public education? For example , does it mean that people who believe there are only two genders have as much right to speak and proffer their perspective as those who believe there are scores of genders? If not, why?
10. Is preventing your child from reading certain books or visiting certain websites an act of censorship or is it an act of protecting your child from danger? How should your answer impact decisions about the books/websites/content used in public education?
11. What exactly is the role of public education? Should the school be teaching anti-religious values or pro-religious values? Or should it just be teaching the foundational skills of learning, e.g. reading, writing, and arithmetic?
Answers to these questions can’t be accomplished in a sound bite. But they should help voters think more deeply about what they want public education to be and not to be.
Stephen M. Vantassel
Lewistown
