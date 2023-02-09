Recreational marijuana taxes could benefit Fergus County
Dear Editor,
If you are interested in signing the proposal for Fergus County to allow recreational sales of marijuana in the community, you can sign the proposal at the Bloom Store, Fortunate Sons Tattoo, and Natural Wellness. This is an opportunity to benefit the community if our commissioners allocate the potential tax money from recreational sales to improve our county.
We as a community can set precedence for what opportunities this can create. I see an isolated community that lacks funding for the school system and the youth here in Lewistown. Many people love visiting our town for vacation, hunting, concerts, the chokecherry festival, and the other downtown events. Visitors have to purchase marijuana in other counties and bring it with them; that is what happens — people buy it elsewhere and bring it with them.
I would like to see a portion of this tax money from recreational marijuana sales used to support a community based teen center in Fergus County. This could provide a place kids would want to go to after school and on weekends. If we give the kids a healthy option, most of them would make a good choice, but they have to have options. Wouldn’t it be neat to have a fully funded teen center? I would like to see another portion of this money used in our school system to educate teens on drug use, using information with modern science and addiction studies. The rest could help the school systems, roads, and other various things the community could benefit from. I do respect that it is marijuana and I encourage you to follow all the warning labels on the packages and follow all the state laws for marijuana.