I voted, signed, sealed, and mailed-in the current School Board ballot. Then I saw the political statement of the local triumvirate and read their “family values” letter. At least I voted for the one that had students in our public schools. Their “progressive ideologies” are mis-characterizations at best. So, the national nightmare has arrived in Lewistown.
These three would have us focus on traditional studies so that we could return Lewistown to a Mayberry-like town in 1935: white, dull, safe, generally mean-spirited, and uninspiring with fewer than half of our graduates matriculating.
But the issues facing us in this country and this community are difficult but important.
Note that this threesome did not support the teachers of our public schools. “Our schools should educate children….Parents, not teachers should be the main educators of their children’s values, morals and sensitive topics such as sex.”
By 1900 one could comprehend nearly every area of knowledge. The first Encyclopaedia Britannica of 1768 was three volumes and it was but three volumes in 1893. Today it is thirty volumes and parents are to be the purveyors of the entire body of knowledge about “values, morals and sensitive topics” that has more than quadrupled since 1900.
My most educated grandparent had seven years of schooling, my father had 12.75 years, mother had 14 years and I had 23 years. The triumvirate would have us go backward to cast our teachers at two years of education for the minimum accreditation needed for our old country schools.
Theirs is a regressive stance. A progressive stance would be well-prepared parents with qualified and capable educators passionate about their fields and the children of our town. These three support values and morals without appreciating knowing the stages of moral development and maturation and the need to work together. With many of our students struggling in broken families or families affected by addictions, failure to support the real educators working beside our parents is another regression.
My parents relied on my teachers, doctors, dentists, and scout masters as partners. And so do I.
Tom Wojtowick
Lewistown
