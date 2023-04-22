I voted, signed, sealed, and mailed-in the current School Board ballot. Then I saw the political statement of the local triumvirate and read their “family values” letter. At least I voted for the one that had students in our public schools. Their “progressive ideologies” are mis-characterizations at best. So, the national nightmare has arrived in Lewistown.

These three would have us focus on traditional studies so that we could return Lewistown to a Mayberry-like town in 1935: white, dull, safe, generally mean-spirited, and uninspiring with fewer than half of our graduates matriculating.

