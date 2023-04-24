Dear Editor,

Before I moved to Lewistown, I had retired from a long teaching career. My school was a small rural school, so everyone knew everyone. The school board was an amazing board of devoted citizens who came from a variety of backgrounds: ranchers, educators, and business owners. Some were conservatives and others were liberals. But all were devoted to providing the best possible start in life for their children, and coming from diverse backgrounds, they were able to look at important issues from all angles. They were a great board, comprised of individuals who were careful thinkers.

