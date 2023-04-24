Before I moved to Lewistown, I had retired from a long teaching career. My school was a small rural school, so everyone knew everyone. The school board was an amazing board of devoted citizens who came from a variety of backgrounds: ranchers, educators, and business owners. Some were conservatives and others were liberals. But all were devoted to providing the best possible start in life for their children, and coming from diverse backgrounds, they were able to look at important issues from all angles. They were a great board, comprised of individuals who were careful thinkers.
Never would any of these members of this board, conservative or liberal, have banded together (as did Randy Ruff, John Carlson, and Lisa Koch) to a write letter which promoted their personal beliefs to distribute throughout the community in a campaign to get them elected to be on the school board.
I have read the letter they wrote, and I am horrified! To think that these three individuals might become a determining voice on the Lewistown School Board is very frightening. Last week, I was absolutely joyous to read the articles in the NewsArgus questioning the motives of this triad, and as a retired teacher, I beseech all Lewistown voters, please, do not vote for these individuals.
Mary Frieze
Lewistown
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.