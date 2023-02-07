Rules for payments to veteran’s surviving spouse need to change
I wish to speak to something I feel is very unfair.
I wish to speak to something I feel is very unfair.
I am 100 percent Disabled Vietnam Veteran. Rated Permanent, Total, and Unemployable. My injuries are service connected. I receive the maximum monthly monetary compensation allowed.
At this time, the Dept. of Veteran’s Affairs (DVA) awards a small portion of the deceased veteran’s monthly disability compensation to his/her surviving spouse only if the veteran is 100 percent disabled. The veteran and his/her spouse must be married 10 years from the day the veteran was awarded his/her 100 percent Disability Rating to qualify for the spouse to receive a small portion of the existing disability money (dispersed monthly) upon the veteran’s death.
Here is the glaring problem: Let’s say the veteran is 75 years old. He or she has been married to the same spouse for 50 years but it’s been only three years since he or she received the 100 percent rating. Current DVA regulations will require the veteran and his or her spouse to be married another seven years to qualify for the surviving spouse to receive their benefits. Will the veteran and the spouse live that long? Maybe, maybe not.
Two things need to change. The amount of time should be reduced to two years, or better yet, no time, and the amount awarded the surviving spouse should be the same amount the veteran is receiving at the time of his or her death.
Ten years from the day the rating was awarded? You’ve got to be kidding! This is so wrong.
Please remember that the veteran’s spouse has been his/her caregiver for all those years. He or she deserves better.
I encourage everyone to correspond with their senator(s), especially Senator Tester and congress person(s) and tell them to do what they can to change this so that a veteran’s spouse can receive what they deserve.
Phil Montgomery
Lewistown
