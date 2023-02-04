The grizzly recovery plan (approved 1982, signed 1993) reads as some kind of sophomoric, idealistic, ode to the grizzly bear, not as a professional document for regulating an apex predator reintroduced into our midst. From the outset it must be understood that, in my view, the grizzly bear is neither endangered, nor threatened. It is just not prevalent in the “Lower Forty Eight” anymore, and rightfully so. On the North American continent, it is prevalent in Canada and Alaska. That should be sufficient.
The United States west of the Mississippi is no longer the wilderness of Lewis and Clark. It is rural America, dotted with ranches, farms, and small towns. The grizzly bear poses a distinct threat to those who live and work there. The reintroduction of an apex predator into this rural setting is both naive and irresponsible, and causes me to question the sanity and good judgement of those who promote and enact this travesty upon rural Americans who have enough problems eking their livelihoods in an already difficult environment.
Does anyone care about the lives lost to this frightful experiment? A man stops to fish at a camping area and is mauled and killed. A lady bicyclist is dragged from her tent and horribly killed in the middle of the night. These are just two of the tragedies we read in the papers again, and again, and again. Those who foster these travesties upon us have those victims’ blood on their hands. This is just mindless irresponsibility at a terrible human cost.
In my opinion, all grizzly bears should be removed from our lands except Glacier Park and Yellowstone Park, and they should be contained there. My Spokane neighbor was a motorcycle cop and he told me that in Spokane a dangerous intersection had to have three fatalities before stop signs would be replaced with stop lights. How many more people must be mauled, killed, and eaten, before FWP changes their grizzly policy?