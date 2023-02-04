The grizzly recovery plan (approved 1982, signed 1993) reads as some kind of sophomoric, idealistic, ode to the grizzly bear, not as a professional document for regulating an apex predator reintroduced into our midst. From the outset it must be understood that, in my view, the grizzly bear is neither endangered, nor threatened. It is just not prevalent in the “Lower Forty Eight” anymore, and rightfully so. On the North American continent, it is prevalent in Canada and Alaska. That should be sufficient.

The United States west of the Mississippi is no longer the wilderness of Lewis and Clark. It is rural America, dotted with ranches, farms, and small towns. The grizzly bear poses a distinct threat to those who live and work there. The reintroduction of an apex predator into this rural setting is both naive and irresponsible, and causes me to question the sanity and good judgement of those who promote and enact this travesty upon rural Americans who have enough problems eking their livelihoods in an already difficult environment.