I keep thinking about an article published in the Jan. 4, 2023 News-Argus about the sale of marijuana and taxes collected on the sales.
According to the article, the state collected $41,560,926 in taxes through November last year. What got my attention was the distribution of this tax revenue. The first $6,000,00 goes to HEART (Healing and Ending Addiction through Recovery and Treatment).
What got my attention was the Fish, Wildlife and Parks gets 32% of $35,560,926 or $11,379,496 - over $11 million to FWP. The military and veterans get a whopping $200,000, and crime control gets $150,000. This strikes me as being backwards to how it should be distributed.
I have to ask, did FWP write this bill? They seem to have plenty of funds and seem to buy a big ranch every year. They pay ranchers up to $25,000 every year for letting hunters on their land. I am hearing they want to raise that to $50,000. I don’t think FWP is really hurting for money.
$200,000 to veterans? People who served this country under sometimes unimaginable conditions. Veterans come back from deployments often with things going though their heads that would give many people nightmares. Some also come back to broken families. The divorce rate among the military is pretty high. They often don’t have anywhere to turn or anyone to turn to. Suicides among veterans are way, way too high.
Then we come to crime control. The very people who have the added responsibility because of the drug used only get $150,000. Makes you wonder if game people in Helena don’t really want to support law enforcement. Do they want to help law officers or maybe defund them some? I think this entire bill needs to be rescinded and re-written.
My humble opinion.
But just think a little bit what could be done with $11 million. Shelters for homeless veterans. Facilities like half way house to help veterans with addictions. The expansion of the suicide hotline network.
So, let me ask you. What makes more sense? Helping our heroes or buying more ranches for the state to own and take off the property tax roles?
Veterans are committing suicide daily and city police, county deputies and highway parol are in more danger every day because of more drug use.
Maybe some of those in Helena need to deploy, and old saying goes, walk a mile in those vets’ shoes.