Interesting, just read where the FBI and lo and behold the Labor Dept. (the labor department?), came to the conclusion through several years of study that COVID came from that old lab in China, that one Dr. America chipped in taxpayer money to help.
In two years, the Biden administration issued 517 regulations causing costs of $318 billion. Trump in 4 years added $64.7 billion and Obama put up some $280 billion in four years. No wonder government keeps growing and the economy continues dying; war preps of $1 trillion a year.
Out of every Fed dollar, 85 cents go to items not wanted nor needed by every day “fly over” folks. Read a very interesting and informative book by Physics Professor Helen Czerski, titled “Storm In a Teacup.” Check it out at the local library. The part that really interested me was her description of how the human body works and is. Could there be an intelligent creator around somewhere? Then she spoiled it by writing that some scientists think life may have started 3.7 billion years ago and evolved to all life now noted. Still a great read.
I am quite sure a lot of people check a letter's author before reading and then are tired of my “fanatic” writing. Then I'm wondering if anyone cares that there is a war going on in Europe or behind the “scene” that we can not see or hear and only because authors of bible fame tell us so.
This struggle has been going on for ages and really is quite important to our well being if we should desire to be with Jesus in the next life. It has taken so long because God wants all to come to Him for this everlasting life and keeps giving us more time to believe His promises.
Instead we let our government dictate to us in favor of less than 5-6% of our population who then use government regulations to have us put in jail, or at times, killed.
What is wrong with this picture? Where did our love of life depart to? Let Jim take care of it or whoever else but not ”me.” Our grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be wondering why we let this happen. God Bless all.
Lee Hoyer
Lewistown
