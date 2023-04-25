Our community has some big decisions to make regarding our Lewistown schools. Not only do we have the responsibility of choosing school board members tasked with making decisions affecting everything school related, we’re also being asked to answer a plea to help accommodate the rising costs of educating our children.
Anyone who has stepped foot in our classrooms knows that our schools could use a lot of support—financially, materially, physically, legislatively, and the list goes on. We need members on our school board who have seen this first-hand and are willing to make decisions in the best interest of everyone they’re representing—the teachers, principals and above all else, the students. Our schools strive to give students all the tools they need to become leaders in our community, and we need school members who would support them every step of the way.
When you vote on the current Elementary levy, you’re not voting to fund fancy field trips or upgrade school locker rooms—you’re voting to maintain the current programs our schools need to provide a complete education for our kids amid a budget shortfall.
You’re voting to make sure we can employ enough teachers to allow for manageable classroom size, to sustain what limited access our kids currently have to school counselors, and to continue programs designed to encourage kids who either need a bit of extra help or an extra challenge in the classroom. This levy isn’t about “extras” though, it’s about “must-haves.”
In an idyllic world, we would only expect our schools to give kids the experiences of movie scenes—awkward junior high dances, Friday night lights, and a great education to boot. But that would be naïve of us.
For many students, our schools are also a place to get reliable meals, where adults can be counted on, and where to go for some stability. We’re asking our buildings and all the people and opportunities that fill their halls to provide our kids with so much more than schooling, but we aren’t giving them the resources required to make it happen.
This levy won’t come close to giving our schools everything they need to do all we’re asking of them, but at least it’s one step closer. We ask our schools to step up to the plate for us day in and day out, the least we can do is vote "yes" before May 2!
Mariah Shammel
Hilger
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.