Did you know the beef you buy at the grocery store labeled “Product of USA” could actually be imported? Under current federal law, when imported beef is repackaged in the U.S., it can be labeled “Product of USA” and/or “USDA Inspected”. Crazy, huh? But it’s true. It’s confusing and misleading for millions of Americans who want to buy beef that really is born and raised in our country. But you can help change this by calling Senator Daines at 202-224-2651.
As we know, family-owned cattle ranchers in Montana and elsewhere are struggling to stay afloat. Each of us needs to take action now to fix this broken food system, to make sure that only beef that’s born and raised here is labeled Product of USA.
Enter the American Beef Labeling Act (S. 52) proposed federal, bi-partisan legislation, sponsored by five Republican senators and five Democratic senators, including MT Senator Jon Tester. If passed, this will require imported beef be labeled “imported”, not “Product of USA”.
Simple solution, easy for retailers, they’re already doing it. Current federal law requires “country of origin labeling” on all chicken, lamb, fish & shellfish, fresh & frozen fruits and vegetables sold at retail. Beef and pork are excluded - that’s nuts, right?
Why is Senator Daines’ name missing on this bill? Take action today – call Senator Daines at 202-224-2651 and ask him to cosponsor S. 52 Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling for Beef, and add it to his top priorities for the Farm Bill. Together, we can make a difference.
Laurie Lohrer
Lewistown
