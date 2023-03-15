Did you know the beef you buy at the grocery store labeled “Product of USA” could actually be imported? Under current federal law, when imported beef is repackaged in the U.S., it can be labeled “Product of USA” and/or “USDA Inspected”. Crazy, huh? But it’s true. It’s confusing and misleading for millions of Americans who want to buy beef that really is born and raised in our country. But you can help change this by calling Senator Daines at 202-224-2651.

As we know, family-owned cattle ranchers in Montana and elsewhere are struggling to stay afloat. Each of us needs to take action now to fix this broken food system, to make sure that only beef that’s born and raised here is labeled Product of USA.

