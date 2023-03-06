LETTER: We need a definition Mar 6, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A challenge to our senators, congressman and legislators:Would you give "we the people" some written examples of what the "woke teaching" and the "critical race theory" looks like?I find many citizens who have no real sense of what it its.Gordon WentworthLewistown Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Politics Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Kathy Foster Betty Coral Allison David John Leininger Harry Pospisil +2 Tommy Lee Nielsen Brian Keith Church Barbara Simpson Gies More Obituaries Submit Letter We want you to share your thoughts Go to form