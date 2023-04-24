Dear Editor,
Our freedom and the health of our Democracy depends on diversity. It is galling to watch our residents "split the sheets" and scream at each other, “It’s my way or the highway.” This isn’t why we love our community.
The district’s teachers are not forcing curriculum down anyone’s throat. Education belongs to us all. They don’t tell us what to think, they guide us into a position so we can make up our minds for ourselves and with the help of our parents, challenge us to become flexible in our thinking process.
Our teachers are trained professionals. They go to school to learn how to teach, how to present and open our children’s minds to be inclusive not exclusive. That’s nothing to fear. I don’t want a group to tell me or my family what to think or what to read. If my son or daughter want to read the Koran, pray to the Buddha, read about a family whose orientation is different than theirs, that’s to be encouraged not restricted.
What am I afraid of? The material must be made available so I can take an active role in his or her education. That’s my job as a parent. Let them ask questions and in turn I ask them questions. Communicate. It’s a grand walk to be a parent and participate in their growth.
We can site chapter after chapter in our own American history of religious conflict. It’s called in the current fashionable lingo "cultural wars" for a reason. We can site example after example of individuals who have been psychologically and or physically maimed by our collective intolerance. I don’t want to go down that road again; I say we’ve been there, done that. It wasn’t pretty then, and it isn’t pretty now.
Let’s try something different. Let’s embrace diversity and see how that comes out. We have nothing to fear for the trying.
Clint Loomis
Lewistown
