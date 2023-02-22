LETTER: We the People need to be very careful Feb 22, 2023 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We the People need to be very carefulHistory bears out, that through conniving people, we can be convinced to sacrifice our children to war. There is no heroes in war, only victims.Nero set fire to his city and blamed the Christians for it.The Russian leader Joseph Stalin accused his own people of being “saboteurs” and killed them by the millions in number. Mussolini convinced Hitler to blame the Jewish Germans.What stinks about the “balloon” issue: who might benefit by using “counter intelligence?” Or as the lawyer profession asks often, “where is the woman?”; meaning the “money” to be made. Who is behind grooming our though processes regarding the balloon incident? How much counter intelligence is involved?Have we borrowed more money from foreign governments we cannot pay back? History has much to teach us.Gordon WentworthLewistown Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Armed Forces Contemporary History Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Ron Snider +2 Marvin Beck +2 John Bruce Moor +2 Gerald C. 'Jerry' Swan +2 Martha Thomas Hume Evans "Mac" McMartin James E. Robinson More Obituaries Submit Letter We want you to share your thoughts Go to form