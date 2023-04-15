Well it seems that my prediction of about a year ago could turn out to be correct, that of former president Trump being sentenced to a jail term. Makes one wonder when the other ex-presidents will get the same treatment or the current president who has allegedly accepted millions of dollars from an avowed opponent, notably China.
Of course that will never happen as the demons control so called “law and order” and the “lower” education folks are teaching communism to our young people.
The U.S. is slowly going down to the point of no return especially under this figure head Biden. Wonder if any of the supporters of his questionable election are having second thoughts? Surely even the most fanatic of them must notice a problem or two now-a-days. When our bank accounts get frozen except for those who love what is happening, there will be that big wake up call.
What we really need is more people giving from their excess to pay to those who have been disadvantaged in our social system: like Chinese early rail road constructors, Irish immigrants, North American Indians, women, and lots of Black and Asian people. All the money comes from the middle class. The money never comes from the elite powers that be. They will make sure it will be another “nail in the coffin” of the late middle class America. One wonders if the half of our country’s actual legal citizens will ever be able to do anything about what is happening.
There are so many classes of past groups of people that were discriminated against that one would never be able to make up with monetary endowments to each.
Since the U.S. is seemingly run by lawyers, there is no expectation of a turn around. One wonders if there are any good lawyers and decided there must be 2% that agrees with same amount of good politicians. Then the bureaucrats fulfill Biden’s directions and Congress has abdicated policy making for years.
Having just celebrated Christ rising from the dead one finds it consoling that God still desires all to obtain everlasting life. His death and rising shows the great mercy for all us sinners, that is everyone, with His guiding us to that life, should we believe, repent and give Glory to Him... Every day is Easter!
Lee Hoyer
Lewistown
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.