Dear Editor,
There has been so much to write about lately that where would one begin. Some of my fans are wondering why no letter for a month or so. That is partly because important subjects still poke their heads up but what more can one write?
Dear Editor,
There has been so much to write about lately that where would one begin. Some of my fans are wondering why no letter for a month or so. That is partly because important subjects still poke their heads up but what more can one write?
I recall once a person telling a group I belonged to that any subject needs to be repeated and heard at least 20 times before the information is finally in our brains to be recalled and spoken to some one else.
Crime is upbeat. Who wants to be sent out to possible death every day as police and reap the hostility of protected criminals or even misled everyday citizens when actually doing their job of protecting those same citizens. The big news media refuse to report news as it actually happens.
Then the president sends over $100 billion to Ukraine to protect the U.S. sponsored bio labs there; has our navy blow up another country’s fuel pipeline. Or letting in millions of immigrants among which are thousands of criminals and no doubt terrorists.
Did you know it has been determined that among about 55,000 electric substations in the country that the destruction of 9 strategically located would shut down the complete system?
Have you heard of the number of food producing and processing plants burned to the ground in the past two years? Well I suppose the big city inmates do not worry as food comes from the grocery conglomerates. Christianity as being replaced by the federal government’s “woke” state religion.
I try to read a certain truth concerning life each morning and find certain ideals repeated day after day. When will I finally understand and be able to tell others of life and death actions? Maybe never as I fail to call upon the truth, mercy and ideals of a loving God. I read every day “call on Yahweh” and you will learn to live and help others do the same. In fact that is the mission of followers of Christ. But not all is lost because one day Jesus will return and the righteous and the others will be judged on their life’s actions. So we are in the pre-season Easter period of lent. Let us pray, fast and give alms, that God will find us worthy to belong to His Kingdom. God Bless all.
Lee Hoyer
Lewistown
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.