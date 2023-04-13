Jason O'Neal mug

Words matter. Unfortunately, the right to speak freely has overshadowed the responsibility to speak truthfully these days. Words don’t matter nearly as much as a person’s right to say them. In the process, truth has become subjective.

In the gospel of John, Jesus declared to his apostles, “I am the way, the truth, and the life.” Later, as Jesus was awaiting his crucifixion, Pontius Pilate asked this simple question: “Ah, but what is truth, anyway?” With eyes wide open, he still could not see the answer standing right in front of him. Pilate was blind to truth.

Jason O’Neal pastors Harvest Fellowship Church in Lewistown.