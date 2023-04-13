Words matter. Unfortunately, the right to speak freely has overshadowed the responsibility to speak truthfully these days. Words don’t matter nearly as much as a person’s right to say them. In the process, truth has become subjective.
In the gospel of John, Jesus declared to his apostles, “I am the way, the truth, and the life.” Later, as Jesus was awaiting his crucifixion, Pontius Pilate asked this simple question: “Ah, but what is truth, anyway?” With eyes wide open, he still could not see the answer standing right in front of him. Pilate was blind to truth.
But truth isn’t the only word that our world struggles to comprehend. Today, new words trip us up, and one word in particular has caused a great deal of confusion: “Love.”
In the English language, there is only one word for “love,” and its meaning is determined by the context in which it is used. For example, the difference between the love I have for my wife and the love I have for my children is determined by the relationships in which that love is expressed. Same word, different meanings. But, in the original Greek in which the New Testament is written, this isn’t true. In Greek, there are actually four distinct words for “love.”
First, there is eros love, which can best be described as “romantic love” – the kind of love shared between a husband and wife.
Second, there is phileo love, which means “brotherly love,” or the kind of love shared by close friends (this is why Philadelphia is known as the “City of Brotherly Love”).
Third, there is storge love, which is the kind of love a parent has for a child.
Finally, there is agape love, which is Godly love – entirely altruistic and holy in its desires, intent, and expression.
It is agape love that is most often mentioned in scripture. It is pure, undefiled, and holy – the kind of love that would lay down its life for another; the kind of love God has for us.
In a famous exchange between Jesus and Peter, Jesus asks the same question three times of the apostle: “Peter, do you love me?” Peter’s repeated reply is, “Yes, Lord, you know that I love you.” What we miss, though, is this: In this passage, Jesus asks Peter if he agape loves him. But, Peter responds by noting his phileo love for Christ. In other words, Jesus asks Peter if he loves him wholeheartedly and sacrificially. Peter’s response was a bit lackluster, though, when he says, “I love you like a brother." Big difference!
Love truly is a many-splendored thing, but our world has gotten it all wrong. Love today is more ideological than it is it definitive, seeking to be experienced with no real consequence for the way it is expressed.
But real love – agape love – costs something! It cost God his Son. It cost Jesus his life. And it must cost us something too – namely, the right to live any way we want while demanding that God (and others) turn a blind eye to our behavior. He can’t. He won’t. And he shouldn’t have to. He loves us too much to do that. As 1 Corinthians chapter 13 states, “Love does not delight in evil, but rejoices in the truth.” Maybe we should too.
