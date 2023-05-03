In May of 2000, former Governor Marc Racicot and family proclaimed the month of May Pink Ribbon Month. And for the past 23 years, Central Montana Family Planning and Montana Cancer Screening Program has turned its tiny towns of Central Montana pink in hopes that this showing by our local businesses and organizations will help spread awareness about the importance of regular life-saving breast cancer screenings. Former Governor Racicot signed the proclamation urging all of Montana’s citizens, businesses, churches and organizations to stand as one in the support of this important campaign. 

In honor of Pink Ribbon Month, businesses and organizations in Fergus County and the surrounding counties of Central Montana are encouraged to participate in this worthy cause by decorating their storefronts with pink signs, merchandise and displays for the month of May. Central Montana Family Planning’s dedicated volunteers and staff distributed approximately 150 giveaway items last year to participating locations. We hope to have even more participants this year. Watch for us to be out distributing supplies to help local businesses turn Pink. Should you have pink items you wish to display on your own we are appreciative of your efforts to help support this May activity.

Sue Irvin is the Director & Health Educator for Central Montana Family Planning and Cancer Control Specialist & Site Coordinator for Montana Cancer Screening Program.