In May of 2000, former Governor Marc Racicot and family proclaimed the month of May Pink Ribbon Month. And for the past 23 years, Central Montana Family Planning and Montana Cancer Screening Program has turned its tiny towns of Central Montana pink in hopes that this showing by our local businesses and organizations will help spread awareness about the importance of regular life-saving breast cancer screenings. Former Governor Racicot signed the proclamation urging all of Montana’s citizens, businesses, churches and organizations to stand as one in the support of this important campaign.
In honor of Pink Ribbon Month, businesses and organizations in Fergus County and the surrounding counties of Central Montana are encouraged to participate in this worthy cause by decorating their storefronts with pink signs, merchandise and displays for the month of May. Central Montana Family Planning’s dedicated volunteers and staff distributed approximately 150 giveaway items last year to participating locations. We hope to have even more participants this year. Watch for us to be out distributing supplies to help local businesses turn Pink. Should you have pink items you wish to display on your own we are appreciative of your efforts to help support this May activity.
The Montana Cancer Screening Program provides financial help for mammograms, clinical breast exams and Pap smears at low or no cost to the women across Montana. Our local office serves Fergus County. We are able to make referrals for applications throughout the state and help anyone with the enrollment process. As a federally funded program, certain income guidelines must be met. For those who don’t qualify, our local cancer screening program has other resources available with assistance through Tough Enough to Wear Pink Central Montana, as well as our own Central Montana Family Planning Advisory Board’s fundraising efforts.
Women should not have to put off cancer screening or diagnostic services due to their financial situation and our program is here to assist. Should an abnormal test result be found, funding is also available for most diagnostic breast and cervical cancer testing and discounted services can generally be negotiated with providers by our site coordinator.
During May, Pink Ribbon Month provides an opportunity to reflect on an important issue facing both women and men - breast cancer. Breast cancer can affect anyone. The good news is that with early detection and treatment, it is survivable. Pink Ribbon Month presents us with a reminder to continue the discussion about breast cancer and the importance of preventative screening. It gives us the chance to take charge of our health and encourage women to get mammograms. Wearing a pink ribbon or displaying pink serves as a symbol of hope.
Without our community’s participation and promotion efforts we would not be able to provide these important cancer prevention and outreach services.
Local businesses, churches, individuals or organizations who we might have missed and are wishing to help us “Turn the Town Pink” may reach our office by calling (406) 535-8811. Those interested in financial assistance for cancer screening and diagnostic services are also encouraged to contact us. Donations to help our program continue to provide cancer screening assistance are always appreciated and tax deductible.
In health,
Sue Irvin
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.