Brad Molnar

Sen. Brad Molnar

Like most endeavors the legislature is short staffed. So bills sometimes do not match the titles, communications are difficult, and the legislative web site is not up to date. Neither we, nor the public, know for sure what is accomplished or pending. Yet, I was surprised when summoned from one committee and told I had to present a bill in another committee; “They are waiting.” I asked which bill I had to present. “Something about Revising Board of Investment Laws.”

Sharp eyed readers remember that four years ago I wrote about Montana investing our retirement funds in Russian and Chinese political/industrial/military complex’s and how Senator Marco Rubio (R) Florida was trying to stop the United States from doing the same thing. I tried a bill last session to stop Montana from investing retirement funds in the Chinese and Russian munitions firms, that make the bullets, aimed at our Montana Guardsmen stationed overseas. Tabled. Rubio is still trying. So am I.

Senator Brad Molnar (R) represents SD 28, which includes Laurel and Lockwood.