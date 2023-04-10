As a third-generation rancher from Big Sandy, I am absolutely aware of the importance of water, water rights and the protection of Montana’s primacy over the water resources of this state. That is why I have traveled to Helena to testify in both the Senate and the House in support of SB 72, which is pending in the Montana Legislature. SB 72 will protect and assure that Montana’s own courts will continue to have the exclusive jurisdiction over the distribution of water and water rights both before and after the adjudication of existing water rights is completed by the Montana Water Court.

As far as state rights legislation goes, SB 72 is absolutely critical. Unfortunately, SB 72 is encountering opposition by members of the House Judiciary Committee based on issues raised by big money political donors, and for reasons unrelated to the substance of the bill. All Montana water right holders and all who care about the State of Montana maintaining primacy over the local water resources, should contact their representatives immediately and urge a “do pass” on SB 72.

Rich Roth is third-generation rancher from Big Sandy Montana. He also serves as the water policy chair and north central district director for the Montana Stockgrowers Association.