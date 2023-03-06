Hunters and outfitters have waged war every Legislative session since 2007. We’ve fought pitched battles over season-setting, non-resident licensing, land access, and elk management. The armor we’ve put on has often been so thick we couldn't hear what the other side was saying.

The current Montana legislative session has been different. We’re listening to each other. We still don’t agree on everything, but we aren’t letting that get in the way of advancing a package of bipartisan bills that provide new tools to improve elk and wildlife management.

Mac Minard is the Executive Director of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association. Frank Szollosi is the Executive Director of the Montana Wildlife Federation and a member of the leadership council of the Montana Citizens Elk Management Coalition.