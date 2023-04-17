Many of us are saddened by the decline of civil speech in our nation. The problem is not new, but in recent years there has been something of an epidemic-level change in both content and tone. Words that were once universally regarded as unseemly or vulgar have come to saturate movies, the internet, and even many social gatherings just about anywhere.
Consider the F-word, which is often blurted out, not as any sort of communication, but, most often, to shut it down. That vitriolic four-letter term of warped sexuality –- with its strong connotations of rape and violence -- is now an all-purpose expletive. Angry? Just say F*** you!
Surprised, frustrated, confused, or in a disagreement, or anything else? Just say, “What the f***?” The use of such ugly phrases may have the goal of signaling strength or decisiveness. In fact, it suggests the opposite: a lazy intellect with a very limited vocabulary. And it has nothing to do with not being a prude. Instead, it is the mindless, immature, and ignorant substituting of an obscenity for the least bit of mental effort to actually say what one intends.
So, if you don’t want to be perceived as an ignoramus or a jerk, then don’t act like one. But there’s more to it.
George Orwell, in addition to being a novelist, was a social and literary critic of note. In an article published in Horizon magazine in 1946, “Politics and the English Language,” he states: “Now, it is clear that the decline of a language …is not due simply to the bad influence of this or that individual writer. But an effect can become a cause, reinforcing the original cause and producing the same effect in an intensified form, and so on indefinitely. A man may take to drink because he feels himself a failure; and then fail all the more completely because he drinks. It is rather the same thing that is happening to the English language. It becomes ugly and inaccurate because our thoughts are foolish, but the slovenliness of our language makes it easier for us to have foolish thoughts.”
That is a significant insight and much more relevant now than when Orwell wrote. Sloppy thinking can corrupt language, and faddish, vile, and empty cliches can, in a kind of circular feedback loop, also corrupt the thought process itself. It can all spread by habit and imitation to be embedded among a people who once knew better, and who were better than this.
Thus, the omnipresence of the F-word is not only a sign but one of the causes of the dumbing down of nearly every aspect of American life, including our politics, in which there once transpired events -- believe it or not -- that were known as conversations, most of them intelligent and polite. Now, our grade in that department is an F.
This is very far from being a trivial matter. We cannot know the full consequences of the decline in our culture of the ability both to recognize objective truths and to articulate ideas and emotions rationally, but the corrosive effects are many and severe.
Thus, a deliberate cleaning-up of our language just might force us to do what is now all-too rare: to think, clearly, before we speak. Then, to simply express, clearly, without bluster, what we have in mind. And that’s bound to be a good thing.
Ken Olson lives in Lewistown and holds a B. A. degree in Philosophy and a four-year M. Div degree in Theology. He is the author of the book, "Lens to the Natural World: Reflections on Dinosaurs, Galaxies, and God."