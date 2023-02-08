Ron Stoneberg

The editors and columnists in Ag Publications have often stated that if the ranching community hopes to get anything done they have to speak with one voice. I agree. However, some large organizations claiming to represent the cow/calf producers and feeders are not representing our interests. One of the main issues that is dividing us is mandatory country of origin labeling (MCOOL) of beef and pork. Frankly, I am baffled as to why these organizations are opposing it if the cattle producers and feeders feel it would help them break even?

In the first place, the Beef Checkoff people will tell you we must listen to our customers and give them what they want. Apparently, they do not follow their own advice because every poll says our customers want to know where their meat comes from! The checkoff people will also brag about increasing the export market for American beef. The question I would like to ask is how do the consumers in these foreign countries know it is American beef? I assume the contracts specify only American beef be sent. If this is true the consumers in these foreign countries have country of origin labeling which means it can be done to the benefit of both the consumer and the producer.

Ron Stoneberg of Hinsdale serves on the Valley County Conservation District board and served on the Valley County Resource Use Committee. He retired after a career as a wildlife biologist for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and now works for Mom on her family ranch (6 generations), 50 miles south of the highway, where he can keep everything running despite having no phone line and no electric lines.