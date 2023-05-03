Ron Stoneberg

The liberal Biden administration is, apparently, dropping the other shoe for the Montana federal grazing district ranchers. The first shoe dropped in 2014 when the federal solicitors argued in front of the Montana Water Court's Water Master that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) had built the reservoirs and pits on the federal allotments therefore they owned the water and our cows were their beneficial use. Why the Montana Water Master agreed with them when he had to know they were totally wrong on all counts is anyone's guess.

Six of the Montana Supreme Court justices also bought the BLM's faulty argument in upholding the Water Court's decision. They can't claim ignorance because Justice McKinnon wrote a scholarly dissent that totally destroyed the majority's decision (Case No. 15-0533, MT Supreme Court, 2016, MT 348). These actions have effectively deprived the Montana ranchers of a vested property right (their water rights) on their federal allotments.

Ron Stoneberg of Hinsdale serves on the Valley County Conservation District board and served on the Valley County Resource Use Committee. He retired after a career as a wildlife biologist for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.