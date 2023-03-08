Ken Bogner

Turn on cable news and you would think that Republicans and Democrats can’t agree on anything, and that bipartisanship is nothing but fantasy. But dig a little deeper, and you will find commonsense policies that Republicans and Democrats should see eye to eye on. Protecting sensitive and personal data of taxpayers should be one of these obvious bipartisan priorities.

As a state Senator, I am committed to protecting the personal privacy and data security of my fellow Montanans. In fact, I introduced the Constitutional amendment voters approved last year to modernize the state Constitution by explicitly requiring state and local governments to get a warrant before accessing private electronic data. This amendment passed with an overwhelming 82 percent of the vote.

State Senator Ken Bogner (R-MT) of Miles City is a Marine veteran and has been a champion for consumer privacy and data security in the legislature.