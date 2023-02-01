Gilles Stockton mug shot

Drovers never fails to meet expectations for nonsense. In an article in the Drovers Daily, written by Nevil Speer (Jan. 3, 2023, aginfo@farmjournal.com) we are offered a vision of a place called “Cowlandia” where a “free trade” utopia for cattle producers is imperiled by “anti-globalists.” Only one thing about this fairytale rings true: “free trade” always was a fairytale.

What “free trade” has given us is the off-shoring of much of America’s industry. The loss of millions of good paying jobs impoverished entire sections of our country. The theft of sensitive technology including much that affects our national security and military preparedness. Global supply chains are ridiculously prone to disruption. And a trade deficit running at more than a half a billion a year for the past thirty years.

Gilles Stockton is a member of the Fergus County Community Council, which continues to work to address mental health services in Central Montana. He is also the president of the Montana Cattlemen’s Association and ranches near Grass Range.