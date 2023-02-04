Jason O'Neal mug

When was the last time you invited someone over for dinner? I’m not talking about inviting your buddies over for beer and football, or front-yard barbeques with a crowd. I’m talking about a home-cooked meal, dinner in the dining room, and Grandma’s fine china. I’m talking about the gift of hospitality and the fine art of neighborliness where relationships are intentionally nurtured around a shared table.

When I was a boy, my parents had people over fairly frequently. My mother, the consummate hostess, delighted in making people feel special. Besides the house being sparklingly clean and the food being delicious, gracious fellowship always took place. It was rare for our guests to leave early, in fact. They always lingered. One more cup of coffee…one more bite of dessert…one more story. Some might say my mother was showing off, but nothing could be further from the truth. The reason for her great effort — the purpose behind it all — was a deep love for the people she invited over. She wanted to have a deeper relationship with friends and neighbors than one experienced over the backyard fence. She wanted people to feel valued.

Jason O’Neal pastors Harvest Fellowship Church in Lewistown.