When was the last time you invited someone over for dinner? I’m not talking about inviting your buddies over for beer and football, or front-yard barbeques with a crowd. I’m talking about a home-cooked meal, dinner in the dining room, and Grandma’s fine china. I’m talking about the gift of hospitality and the fine art of neighborliness where relationships are intentionally nurtured around a shared table.
When I was a boy, my parents had people over fairly frequently. My mother, the consummate hostess, delighted in making people feel special. Besides the house being sparklingly clean and the food being delicious, gracious fellowship always took place. It was rare for our guests to leave early, in fact. They always lingered. One more cup of coffee…one more bite of dessert…one more story. Some might say my mother was showing off, but nothing could be further from the truth. The reason for her great effort — the purpose behind it all — was a deep love for the people she invited over. She wanted to have a deeper relationship with friends and neighbors than one experienced over the backyard fence. She wanted people to feel valued.
I dare say that our modern culture leaves little room for such intimate moments anymore. Neighbors and friends are kept at arm’s length these days. Most people can’t get past the outer wall of our well-guarded lives. Few see the face behind the mask. Sharing a meal used to mean sharing our lives, but these days activities have replaced conversation and presentations have replaced presence. No wonder kids today have such poor table manners. They have no opportunity to actually use them! Even restaurants have fallen victim to this trend — with loud music playing overhead while various TV monitors flash a different game or contest. Hospitality has all but disappeared as people invest little time in each other’s lives, choosing to keep to themselves, then wonder why they feel so terribly isolated and lonely.
In Robert Frost’s poem, “Mending Wall,” the writer describes two neighbors working together to repair a fallen stone fence that separates their two properties. One neighbor is keen to rebuild while the other fails to see why it is needed in the first place. Of this, he writes:
Something there is that doesn’t love a wall,
That send the frozen-ground-swell under it,
And spills the upper boulders in the sun;
And makes gaps even two can pass abreast…
There where it is we do not need the wall:
He is all pine and I am apple orchard.
My apple trees will never get across
And eat the cones under his pines, I tell him.
The neighbor’s repeated response is simply this: “Good fences make good neighbors.” The statement is intended by the author to be an indictment against our culture’s collective failure to be hospitable and neighborly, where the only thing we share is a commitment to not sharing anything.
Frost’s poem is a metaphor for the walls we build in our lives — walls that keep people out. Walls that keep us from being hospitable. Social media has exacerbated the problem, of course, but it isn’t the root cause. The real problem lies with us and our failure to be good neighbors. So, let me encourage you: invite someone over this weekend. Prepare a big meal. Use the good dishes. Wear something nicer than a T-shirt. Go the extra mile! And above all, as you gather, do so with a deep desire to share your lives with others. You’ll be amazed at what can happen if you let people in, not only to your homes, but your hearts as well.
Jason O’Neal pastors Harvest Fellowship Church in Lewistown.