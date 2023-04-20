As we get closer to the end of the 68th Legislative session, one thing has become clear: With a supermajority, the way Republicans have run things is no way to run a legislative session.

This session has seen a historic number of bills. Republicans have slammed committee meetings with more bills than what any legislator can reasonably or responsibly consider. They’ve scheduled hearings for bills with virtually no public notice, restricting the right of Montanans to engage in government decision-making. Too often this session, Republicans tabled Democratic bills with no debate, meaning that we never even discussed the merit of certain bills before they were killed.

