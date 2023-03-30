Lewistown is presented with a couple of unique opportunities which would add to the economy and quality of life in our town.
Like it or not the Government has passed a huge spending bill making funds available for infrastructure projects which with the help of our senators and congressmen we should try to take advantage of.
A project to upgrade the missile silos will bring in approximately 3,000 military and Boeing personnel who will be living in our vicinity. Currently they plan to find 50 acres and build housing for these people.
A better idea would be to build housing in Lewistown. It of course could not be a military style barracks but rather attractive multiple bed and bath condos/apts., which would be suitable as affordable housing once the project is finished, and most of these people leave. These units could be built so they served a military purpose but would have to be plumbed and wired so that such things as kitchens, car ports (garages), play areas etc., could be easily added once the military was done.
Lewistown has access to ample property and the area along the truck bypass could do with some urban renewal. If it is not already sold, the Berg Lumber site and surrounding areas come to mind.
Probably the best way to do such a project would be a private project which the government and Boeing would agree to lease leaving the private owners with property they could rent or sell in the future. This arrangement would help assure that the property would be built in such a way that it would be attractive and suitable for future use. Maybe Century in a partnership with others would be interested, as the federal government might finance the whole thing.
The present plans will put burdens on police, schools, and other public services without increasing tax revenues to pay for those things. Building it in town would make lots of federal money available to improve schools, police and fire and increase the tax base as well. It would also give a big shot in the arm to local business which I’m sure would be welcomed.
Lewistown will suffer significant burdens with no benefits if this project is built out of town, but will be able to mitigate the burdens with federal money and gain significant and needed improvements if built in town.
The next opportunity came to mind after the fires in Denton and the Moccasins. While our local fire departments and firefighters did a heroic job in putting these out, it seems apparent that more equipment, especially aircraft, could be used for fires of this magnitude.
I have long believed the airport is an under used resource and it dawned on me that it would make a perfect place for a firefighting school and a staging area for firefighting aircraft.
Being in the center of Montana means that aircraft could respond quickly to almost any place east of the Rockies. When not in use these aircraft could be used as part of the school’s training. Not just the flying part but the preparation required to make them instantly ready to fight fires.
The school could be affiliated with Montana University making some college credits available for certain courses such as the physics involved with fire and hydraulics. The school should offer a series of courses, which when completed, would lead to a certification, but also courses offered on an individual basis to help in the training of people already in some capacity where firefighting skills could be useful. Courses should include all forms of firefighting from single building to forest, railroad, chemical, aircraft, automobile etc. fires.
The location and present facilities of the airport are ideal. It is in close proximity to features such as railroad tracks, burn areas, lots of slash piles and other terrain which could be used for training. There is a large hanger which could be used for equipment storage as well as wintertime training. I believe there are other buildings available that could be used initially for classrooms.
Financing could come from the federal infrastructure funds as well as state funds. Students would come as individuals, fire department, police, forest service, ranch/farm, BLM, airport, and a host of organizations.
Hopefully one or more of our community and business leaders might read this and consider leading the effort and getting our Political representatives involved. Google: Fire Science Academy 20 miles West of Elko, Nev., it is a perfect template and even offers training to people interested in establishing a similar facility.
This could be a good time to put our city, county, state and federal representatives to work and put something like this together. It would be a win for everyone in Lewistown.
