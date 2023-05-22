Jon Tester

Jon Tester

With the weather finally warming up here for spring time, I’ve been spending a lot of time out on my tractor finishing up planting.

Every year, I plant my fields with crops like wheat, barley, peas, and millet. The days are long – Sharla and I start early in the morning and work late until the job is done – but as Montanans know, hard work is rewarding and always reminds us how lucky we are to live here in Montana. Our Montana way of life is what makes us The Last Best Place, and it’s worth defending for our kids and grandkids.

