Ed Butcher mug shot

It has been thirteen years since I recruited a replacement and retired from the Montana Legislature. When Doug Flament was forced to resign because of unexpected health issues, since the Legislature was already in session, I agreed to submit my name to finish out his term.

The legislative process is unchanged since my prior 10 years representing Central Montana and my transition into the legislative process has been smooth. I actually had been in Helena this year since the first legislative week helping Senator Bartel write some tax reform legislation before Doug Flament’s resignation and before the county commissioners selected me to fill out the term.

Sen. Ed Butcher (Ret) is a Central Montana rancher/businessman and former college political history professor who served for 10 years in the Montana legislature in leadership positions and has been currently appointed to represent HD 29 in the Montana House of Representatives.