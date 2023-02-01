It has been thirteen years since I recruited a replacement and retired from the Montana Legislature. When Doug Flament was forced to resign because of unexpected health issues, since the Legislature was already in session, I agreed to submit my name to finish out his term.
The legislative process is unchanged since my prior 10 years representing Central Montana and my transition into the legislative process has been smooth. I actually had been in Helena this year since the first legislative week helping Senator Bartel write some tax reform legislation before Doug Flament’s resignation and before the county commissioners selected me to fill out the term.
Upon my appointment, legislative leaders asked me to serve on the House Taxation Committee since I had served for three legislative sessions on the Tax Committee. I was also appointed to the Highways and Transportation Committee. Again, I had experience on that committee since I had been selected to be chairman of that committee during my first term in the Senate. The third committee the Speaker asked me to serve on was Fish and Game Committee.
I want to report that much of the early legislation coming out of most committees are components of Governor Gianforte’s programs to eliminate unnecessary and burdensome regulations and red tape plus some legislation to clean up unworkable past laws.
In addition we have about $3 billion of excess taxes that the State has collected which needs to be returned to taxpayers which is not a simple process. Ideas on how to spend the excess money are numerous since every special interest group has projects they want funded, but new and expanded programs would require more future tax dollars to maintain.
Even though the Montana Constitution requires each legislature to balance their budget, past “big spending” legislatures historically got around that balanced budget requirement through bonding for construction or other big expenditures which falls outside the State’s operational budget.
Montana currently has over $150 million of long-term bonded debt. Governor Gianforte’s goal is to make Montana debt free and he is proposing the legislature use this current tax windfall to pay off those bonds. This is one example of giving back over-taxed dollars by paying off the State’s future debts.
There are other major outstanding obligations which the state must address, including government pension programs and the ongoing demands for more spending on educational programs. Education absorbs about 40% of the state budget plus about 60% of local property taxes.
Sen. Ed Butcher (Ret) is a Central Montana rancher/businessman and former college political history professor who served for 10 years in the Montana legislature in leadership positions and has been currently appointed to represent HD 29 in the Montana House of Representatives.