Human trafficking is happening in Montana, and it can happen to anyone at any time.

Often accurately described as modern-day slavery, human trafficking most often shows up in Montana as sex trafficking. For example, a pimp may force a young girl into commercial sex work against her will. As law enforcement officers in our local communities, we need better tools in our toolbox to protect Montanans from this heinous crime.

Dan Smith is the Executive Director of the Montana Police Protective Association, which represents municipal patrol officers across Montana.